Cameron County reports 81 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County confirmed an additional 81 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Thursday.
No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the county.
The current total number of COVID-19 deaths is 1,901. Of the 81 cases reported, 25 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 81 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|42 people
|11 people
|6 people
|6 people
|7 people
|5 people
|4 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,140 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 47,910 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.98% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.