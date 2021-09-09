Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 91 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 9 coronavirus-related deaths and 91 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, five men and four women over the age of 30 died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,815 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 21 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 39 people 14 people 17 people 4 people 9 people 2 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, 50,494 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 46,106 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 75.99% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.