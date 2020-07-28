Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, another 576 people test positive

Cameron County on Tuesday reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 192 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the county.

Cameron County also reported that 576 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 8,777.

Of them, 3,319 have recovered.