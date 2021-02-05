Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 111 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported 9 more coronavirus-related deaths.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,366.
Cameron County also reported that 111 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,736.
According to the news release, 29,552 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
