Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 45 new cases
Cameron County reported on Tuesday 9 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 886 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 45 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,544.
According to the news release, 19,647 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
More News
News Video
-
Woman accused of mailing ricin to White House pleads not guilty
-
Swells caused by Tropical Storm Beta damage dunes on South Padre Island
-
As Tropical Storm Beta fades, Port Mansfield grateful it 'dodged a bullet'
-
'Unfathomable': US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
-
La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems