Cameron County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 51 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 9 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Among those who died is a male in his 20s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic started, 944 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 51 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,876.

According to the news release, 20,120 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.