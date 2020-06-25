Cameron County reports 91 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 1972
On Thursday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 91 more people tested positive to the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases of the virus in the county to 1,972.
According to a news release from the county, 85 additional people recovered, raising the total number of recovered patients to 1,218.
More News
News Video
-
Long lines at coronavirus test locations force staff to turn people away
-
Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas
-
CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg
-
Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners
-
Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19