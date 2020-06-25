x

Cameron County reports 91 more cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 1972

On Thursday, Health officials in Cameron County announced 91 more people tested positive to the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases of the virus in the county to 1,972.

According to a news release from the county, 85 additional people recovered, raising the total number of recovered patients to 1,218.

