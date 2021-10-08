Cameron County reports 94 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 unvaccinated COVID-19 related death

Cameron County confirmed an additional 94positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and one COVID-19 related death, according to a report released Friday.

An unvaccinated Brownsville man in his 80s was the sole COVID-19 death in the report. The total number of Covid-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,939.

Of the 94 cases reported, 46 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 94 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 32 people 20 people 10 people 16 people 7 people 5 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,602 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,349 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 80.90% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.