Cameron County reports 958 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 958 positive cases of COVID-19.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the county, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 2,039.

Of the 958 positive cases reported in the county, 448 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 510 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 958 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 347 people 156 people 136 people 97 people 77 people 62 people 56 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.29% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: