Cameron County reports another 11 coronavirus-related deaths, more than 1,200 people test positive
Cameron County on Monday reported that more than 1,200 people had tested positive for COVID-19 — and another 11 people had died.
The deaths included seven men from Brownsville, a woman from Harlingen, a man from Laguna Vista, a man from Port Isabel and a man from San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 258 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
The county also reported that 1,265 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County to 14,781.
