Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 173 positive cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 173 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

A Brownsville man in his 50s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The man was vaccinated, the report said.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,028.

Of the 173 new cases reported, 4 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 173 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 32 people 58 people 20 people 28 people 20 people 9 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,579 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,275 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.48% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.