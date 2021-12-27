Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 173 positive cases
Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 173 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
A Brownsville man in his 50s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The man was vaccinated, the report said.
The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,028.
Of the 173 new cases reported, 4 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 173 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|32 people
|58 people
|20 people
|28 people
|20 people
|9 people
|6 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,579 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 51,275 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 78.48% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.