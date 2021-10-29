Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 33 positive cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 33 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

A Santa Rosa man in his 70s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. He was unvaccinated.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,972.

Of the 33 new cases reported, 11 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The other 22 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 1 people 6 people 5 people 5 people 2 people 0 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,347 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,090 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.88% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

