Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 43 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Cameron County

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 43 cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville man in his 70s died as a result of the virus, according to the Cameron County Public Health department. He was fully vaccinated, according to the report. Since the pandemic began, 2,224 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 43 positive cases reported in the county on Monday, 34 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, eight were probable reports based on antigen testing and one was self-reported based on at-home testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 22 20s 3 30s 6 40s 3 50s 4 60s 3 70+ 2 Total: 43

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.94% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.