Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 73 positive cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 73 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

A Harlingen woman in her 60s died as a result if the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. She was fully vaccinated.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,986.

Of the 73 new cases reported, 17 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The other 73 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 29 people 12 people 8 people 7 people 7 people 3 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,611 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,718 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 72.91% of the population, 5 years and older, is fully vaccinated.