Cameron County reports sixth coronavirus-related death

Cameron County on Saturday announced that a sixth person — an 82-year-old woman who lived at the Windsor Atrium facility in Harlingen — had died after contracting the coronavirus.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends, as well as the nursing home residents and employees during this difficult time,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a statement.



Cameron County also announced that another 19 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Cameron County to 298.



According to the county, 108 of the 298 people have recovered.