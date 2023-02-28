Cameron County reports two more coronavirus-related deaths, 123 new cases

On Wednesday, Health officials in Cameron County confirmed two additional coronavirus-related deaths and announced 123 more people tested positive to the virus.

According to a news release from the county, the patients who died were a 58-year-old male from Brownsville and a 78-year-old male resident of The Rio at Fox Hollow. This raises the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to 52.

Among the new cases were six children under the age of 7, one of them a 2-month-old girl.

Officials now say 1,881 people have tested positive in Cameron County. 1,133 people have recovered.