Cameron County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, reaches 400 recovered

Cameron County announced two more deaths related to the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 29.

The two patients who died were identified as an 84-year-old woman, who died in Brownsville, and a 69-year-old man, who died in Harlingen, according to a county news release.

Officials also announced 16 more cases, making the total number of reported COVID-19 cases 635.

Seven people from Brownsville, including two children ages 10 and 8 years old, eight people from Harlingen and one person from San Benito tested positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 635 Cameron County residents who tested positive for the virus, 400 have reportedly recovered.