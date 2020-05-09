Cameron County reports two more virus-related deaths, 11 more test positive

On Friday, health officials in Cameron County confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from the county, the patients who died are identified as an 87-year-old man and a 90-year-old male, who is a resident from Windsor Atrium Nursing Home. Both were linked to previous cases.

The total number of deaths reported in Cameron County is now at 22.

The county also announced 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including a 4-month-old infant.

Officials say the new cases involve five Brownsville residents, including the baby, four Harlingen residents and two Los Fresnos residents.

The new total number of confirmed cases in the county is now at 494, according to the news release.

Health officials continue to work with two Harlingen nursing home facilities impacted with cases.