Cameron County reschedules COVID-19 clinic for second doses

Due to severe winter weather, Cameron County has rescheduled its two second dose COVID-19 clinics set for this week and will combine them for one mass vaccination clinic on Sunday.

The mass vaccination clinic will only be for people who received first doses of the vaccine on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

Officials ask residents to arrive between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Los Fresnos Fire Department on Sunday, Feb. 21 with your COVID-19 vaccination card and ID.

Officials add that there is no need to arrive before or camp out because the vaccines are reserved for this clinic.

The clinic is a partnership between Cameron County Public Health, Los Fresnos ISD, TSTC, and the UT Health School of Public Health.