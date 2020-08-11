Cameron County residents start petition to fix drainage problems

Cameron County residents affected by Hurricane Hanna have created a petition to fix drainage problems.

La Feria resident Veronica Huerta lives with her family. Their home gets flooded every year.

"It's just really frustrating that this happens every year," Huerta said.

Her family was stuck inside their home for two weeks after the hurricane. Daily tasks like getting to work, shopping for food and leaving the house for other basic necessities were not possible.

Huerta said she decided to advocate for change.

"I've gone through a drainage district. They say we don't have one, I've gone to the commissioner, and the county and they say 'No this street is TXDOT' and then I go to TXDOT and they say 'the street is ours but the land is the county's,'" Huerta said. "This is a ridiculous way to live, and if it was your family, you would want to do something about it."

Santa Rosa City Administrator Jared Hockema is creating a petition to make Santa Rosa and Northwest Cameron County into a drainage district.

"We feel that now that we've had these three floods in a row, that it's a very good time to bring this subject up again and try to get the ball rolling on the establishment of this drainage district," Hockema said.

