Cameron County sheriff: 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19

KRGV File Photo

Thirteen inmates at the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Eric Garza said Wednesday afternoon.

Garza said the center is taking necessary precautions and will test all employees and inmates.

The center procured the COVID-19 test kits from the Cameron County Emergency Department.

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release. Sixteen of the new positive cases reported reported Tuesday were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.