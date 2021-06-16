x

Cameron County sheriff: 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, June 16 2021
By: KRGV staff
Thirteen inmates at the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Eric Garza said Wednesday afternoon. 

Garza said the center is taking necessary precautions and will test all employees and inmates. 

The center procured the COVID-19 test kits from the Cameron County Emergency Department. 

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release. Sixteen of the new positive cases reported reported Tuesday were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

