Cameron County sheriff: 13 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Thirteen inmates at the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Eric Garza said Wednesday afternoon.
Garza said the center is taking necessary precautions and will test all employees and inmates.
The center procured the COVID-19 test kits from the Cameron County Emergency Department.
READ ALSO: Cameron County reports 39 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a news release. Sixteen of the new positive cases reported reported Tuesday were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
