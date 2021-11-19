Cameron County sheriff: Body of fisherman recovered in Los Indios

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

This story has been updated throughout.

The body of a man who was fishing in the Los Indios area was recovered after he fell in the water, Cameron County sheriff Eric Garza said Friday.

Male fishing in the Los Indios Area fell into the water. Body has been recovered with assistance of Brownsville FD. Identity not being released until next of kin notified. pic.twitter.com/YfGy8kqK8n — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) November 19, 2021

Officials from the Los Indios Police Department, Brownsville Fire Department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office were seen in the area responding to the incident.

"Body has been recovered with assistance of Brownsville FD. Identity not being released until next of kin notified," Garza said in a tweet.