Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrest fugitive wanted for sexual assault

Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office managed to locate and arrest a felon fugitive wanted for sexual assault.

Ruben Garcia, 61, had an outstanding warrant for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old in August 2023.

Investigators had made several attempts to locate Garcia since October 2023. They were finally able to locate him at a local restaurant on Friday, March 22.

Garcia was placed under arrest and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center for arraignment.