Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrest man accused of assaulting step-child

A man was arrested in Brownsville after he was accused of assaulting his 4-year-old step-child.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville regarding a report of a child with injuries on April 8.

Deputies, along with Child Protective Services, learned the child was admitted to the hospital with injuries to his face not consistent with an accidental fall.

Further investigation revealed the child "made an outcry" that his step-father, identified as 27-year-old Joseph Wallace Carrasco, had slapped and punched him.

Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation in Los Fresnos where they located Carrasco and detained him after learning he had multiple felony arrest warrants. Deputies were able to establish Carrasco caused the injuries to the child based on the investigation.

Carrasco was arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment and is facing a charge of injury to a child.