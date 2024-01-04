Man accused of robbing Brownsville store at knife-point

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Brownsville accused of robbing a store at knife-point, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Adrian Alvarado was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a store located at the 2200 block of Gregory Avenue, according to a news release.

The store clerk and manager said a man, identified as Alvarado, came into the store and demanded money while waving a knife.

The manager said he asked Alvarado what he wanted. Alvarado then put the knife away and left the store riding a bicycle, the news release stated.

Alvarado was found several blocks away from the store in possession of the knife. He later confessed to being at the store, the release added.

Alvarado was transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending his arraignment.