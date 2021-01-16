x

Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Harlingen.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Saturday deputies received a call regarding a vehicle parked in an alley near Washmon Avenue that hadn't been moved in some time. 

When deputies responded to the area, they realized there had been a death, Garza said. 

It's unclear what the cause of death is at this time. 

The case remains under investigation. 

