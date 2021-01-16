Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Harlingen.
Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Saturday deputies received a call regarding a vehicle parked in an alley near Washmon Avenue that hadn't been moved in some time.
When deputies responded to the area, they realized there had been a death, Garza said.
It's unclear what the cause of death is at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
