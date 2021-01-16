Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Harlingen.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Saturday deputies received a call regarding a vehicle parked in an alley near Washmon Avenue that hadn't been moved in some time.

When deputies responded to the area, they realized there had been a death, Garza said.

It's unclear what the cause of death is at this time.

The case remains under investigation.