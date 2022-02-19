Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Olmito

A 35-year-old man is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a report of shots fired in Olmito on Friday.

Moises Bermea fled the scene near Frontage and Anacua Street but was later arrested, according to a tweet from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle & a male passenger evaded on foot. After a search of the area, Deputies located & arrested 35yo Moises Bermea for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. A firearm was found in the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/qTTZfdQp5x pic.twitter.com/Hu5hnHRT2k — Cameron County SO (@CameronCountySO) February 19, 2022

Bermea was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.