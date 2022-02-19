x

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Olmito

A 35-year-old man is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a report of shots fired in Olmito on Friday.

Moises Bermea fled the scene near Frontage and Anacua Street but was later arrested, according to a tweet from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Bermea was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

