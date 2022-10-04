Cameron County Sheriff's Office seeking leads in 1978 killing of 16-year-old girl

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for new leads in the 1978 killing of a 16-year-old girl.

On June 30, 1978, at approximately 2:20 p.m., an employee of the Brownsville Navigation District discovered a girl's body near the intersection of FM 511 and Old Port Isabel.

The body was later identified as Virginia Ann Harrison, from Brownsville, who had previously been reported missing, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy conducted by the Cameron County forensic pathologist ruled Harrison's death as a homicide, the news release stated.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division conducted an extensive investigation, but the case remains cold.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.