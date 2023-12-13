Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested for robbery, assault

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who assaulted another man and stole his gold bracelet.

Deputies responded to the 6900 block of Boca Chica Boulevard and made contact with the victim.

The victim said he parked in a parking space when an unknown male, later identified as Joseph Edgar Reyes, approached his vehicle asking for money.

The victim said he told Reyes no, and Reyes opened the passenger door and forcefully entered the vehicle to attempt to steal a dollar from the center console.

The victim reported Reyes punched him several times while attempting to steal his gold bracelet. Reyes also ripped off the paper license plate on the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Deputies patrolled the area and were able to locate Reyes. Reyes gave consent to deputies to search his residence, where they found the stolen bracelet and the ripped off license plate from the victim's vehicle.

Reyes was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment. He is charged with robbery and assault.