Cameron County surpasses 1,200 coronavirus cases, reports new death

Cameron County announced on Tuesday a coronavirus-related death of a 61-year-old from Brownsville, raising the number of reported deaths to 45 in the county.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 58 more people also tested positive for the virus, including four children under the age of five. There are now 1,236 confirmed cases in the county.

Of the total number of known cases, 807 have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Cameron County.