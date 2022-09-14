x

Cameron County tax offices holds employee training

5 hours 9 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 1:23 PM September 14, 2022 in News - Local

Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training.

All employees trained on updated new laws and policies.

Workers went through an active shooter training.

The training lasted all day.

All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days