Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training.
All employees trained on updated new laws and policies.
Workers went through an active shooter training.
The training lasted all day.
All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
More News
News Video
-
Driver runs stop sign, causes three-vehicle crash in Brownsville
-
Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
-
Police: Harlingen High School student accused of posting picture of gun, facing...
-
Juvenile detained following alleged human smuggling attempt in Willacy County, sheriff's office...
-
'Soul of a Nation Presents Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers' special airs...