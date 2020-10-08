Cameron County temporarily closes Boca Chica Beach and beach access areas

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the temporary closure of the following Cameron County beaches:

• Boca Chica Beach

• County Beach Access No. 3

• County Beach Access No. 4

• County Beach Access No. 5

• County Beach Access No. 6

This order is effective Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release, these county beaches are temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect the safety and well-being of the general public in light of precautionary weather conditions and high tides.

Waves, tides, and winds call for undriveable land conditions and all individuals are asked to be cautious when visiting the beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signage at all times.

County beach areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice.