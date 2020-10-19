Cameron County orders temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach due to SpaceX testing

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered a temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and parts of State Highway 4 due to SpaceX activity starting on Wednesday.

According to a news release by the Cameron County Judge, SpaceX testing activity will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and in the alternative on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Should SpaceX not complete its test launch activities on Oct. 21, then SpaceX may use an alternate date to complete its test launch activities," Treviño said.

SpaceX and local law enforcement will be monitoring all access areas so that no individuals and vehicles are allowed during testing times.