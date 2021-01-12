Cameron County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Los Fresnos and Brownsville

Cameron County will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in Los Fresnos and Brownsville.

The clinics will take place Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department located at 100 Rodeo Dr. and on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park located at 1100 Sports Park Blvd.

Officials say the Moderna vaccine will be administered to 2,350 individuals at each location.

Eligible recipients include people 65 years of age and older, and individuals 18 and older with underlying health conditions.

Frontline workers who have not yet received the vaccine will also be eligible.

Correction: The clinic in Los Fresnos will take place at the fire department, not the police department.