Cameron County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 and older
Cameron County will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Fresnos on Friday for people aged 65 and older, according to a news release.
The clinic will begin at 6 a.m. at the Los Fresnos Fire Department located at 100 Rodeo Dr. and will continue until supplies last.
Residents must first pick up a voucher before getting vaccinated. Residents can begin picking up vouchers starting Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the following locations throughout Cameron County:
- Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Avenue, Brownsville, Texas
- City of South Padre Island: 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, Texas
- Town of Rancho Viejo: 3301 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo, Texas
- Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas
- City of Laguna Vista: 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista, Texas
- City of Los Fresnos: 520 Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, Texas
- City of Port Isabel: 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel, Texas
- City of Rio Hondo: 121 N. Arroyo Blvd., Rio Hondo, Texas
- Town of Bayview: 104 S. San Roman Rd., Bayview, Texas
- Town of Indian Lake: 62 S. Aztec Cove Dr., Los Fresnos, Texas
- Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas
- City of Combes: 21626 Hand Road, Combes, Texas
- City of La Feria: 115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria, Texas
- City of Los Indios: 109 E. 6th St. Los Indios, Texas
- City of Palm Valley: 1313 N. Stuart Pl. Rd., Harlingen, Texas
- City of Primera: 22893 Stuart Place Rd., Primera, Texas
- City of Santa Rosa: 411 S. 6th St., Santa Rosa, Texas
According to the county, eligible residents must be in line no later than 12:000 p.m. No walk-ins will be allowed at the clinic.