Cameron County to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 and older

Cameron County will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Fresnos on Friday for people aged 65 and older, according to a news release.

The clinic will begin at 6 a.m. at the Los Fresnos Fire Department located at 100 Rodeo Dr. and will continue until supplies last.

Residents must first pick up a voucher before getting vaccinated. Residents can begin picking up vouchers starting Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the following locations throughout Cameron County:

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse : 2050 S. Browne Avenue, Brownsville, Texas

: 2050 S. Browne Avenue, Brownsville, Texas City of South Padre Island : 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, Texas

: 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island, Texas Town of Rancho Viejo : 3301 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo, Texas

: 3301 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo, Texas Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse : 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas

: 26945 FM 510, San Benito, Texas City of Laguna Vista : 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista, Texas

: 122 Fernandez St., Laguna Vista, Texas City of Los Fresnos : 520 Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, Texas

: 520 Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos, Texas City of Port Isabel : 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel, Texas

: 305 E. Maxan St., Port Isabel, Texas City of Rio Hondo: 121 N. Arroyo Blvd., Rio Hondo, Texas

121 N. Arroyo Blvd., Rio Hondo, Texas Town of Bayview: 104 S. San Roman Rd., Bayview, Texas

104 S. San Roman Rd., Bayview, Texas Town of Indian Lake : 62 S. Aztec Cove Dr., Los Fresnos, Texas

: 62 S. Aztec Cove Dr., Los Fresnos, Texas Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse : 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas

: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas City of Combes : 21626 Hand Road, Combes, Texas

: 21626 Hand Road, Combes, Texas City of La Feria: 115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria, Texas

115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria, Texas City of Los Indios: 109 E. 6th St. Los Indios, Texas

109 E. 6th St. Los Indios, Texas City of Palm Valley : 1313 N. Stuart Pl. Rd., Harlingen, Texas

: 1313 N. Stuart Pl. Rd., Harlingen, Texas City of Primera : 22893 Stuart Place Rd., Primera, Texas

: 22893 Stuart Place Rd., Primera, Texas City of Santa Rosa: 411 S. 6th St., Santa Rosa, Texas

According to the county, eligible residents must be in line no later than 12:000 p.m. No walk-ins will be allowed at the clinic.