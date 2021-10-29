Cameron County to hold Saturday vaccine booster clinic

Photo credit: MGN Online/USAF / Joshua J. Seybert

The Los Fresnos Fie Department will be the site of a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic.

The clinic is set for 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, until supplies last, according to a news release.

Moderna booster shots of the vaccine will be provided to those that meet the following criteria:

Are 65 years old or older • 18 years of age with underlying health conditions, live or work in high-risk settings or in long-term care facilities.

Those attending the clinic are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card and remain in their vehicles.