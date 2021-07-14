Cameron County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday
Cameron County will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 17, according to officials.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Mall located at 2370 North Expressway in Brownsville.
Officials said the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines would be available during the clinic. Anyone in need of a second dose of the Moderna vaccine is asked to present their vaccination card.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call 956-247-3650.
