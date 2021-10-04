Cameron County to host food drives for flood victims

Credit: MGN Online

In response to recent flooding across the Valley, Cameron County leaders in collaboration with the Red Cross and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank, will host two food drives in Brownsville.

The food distributions will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Brownsville Event Center located at 1 Event Drive and the Brownsville Precinct 1 Warehouse located at 2050 Browne Avenue until supplies last.

The items to be distributed will include nonperishable food, water, and cleaning supplies.

Officials said the food drive is to assist residents affected by the flooding on Oct. 1.

Residents are encouraged to self-report any property damage by filling out the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).