Cameron County touts success of 'No Refusal' DWI enforcement program

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz called a news conference Monday to thank local law enforcement officers for cracking down on drunken driving.

During the past five years, Saenz said the Cameron County "No Refusal" program reduced drunken driving.

"It's no longer a cliche. Drinking and driving kills people," Saenz said. "And it's usually an innocent victim. And I cannot underscore that enough."

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio and other law enforcement officials joined Saenz at the news conference.

