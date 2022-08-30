Cameron County Veterans Office looking to gift home to qualifying veteran

How does a new home with no mortgage sound? If you're a veteran, you could be eligible to get just that.

Members of the Cadets for Vets program built a three-bedroom, two-bath home in San Benito.

"This is the first home that we want to gift," said Cameron County Veterans Service Director Samuel Perez said. "The juvenile justice center is working on the second home that we're trying to gift. We're trying to give two homes a year."

There are different requirements that need to be met in order for people to qualify.

One of the requirements is that you have to be a Cameron County resident. If you are interested, go to the veterans service office in Brownsville or the Cameron County Annex building in San Benito for more information.