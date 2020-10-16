Cameron County will allow bars to reopen, judge says

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that he would allow bars in Cameron County reopen.

Treviño said he had received many comments in support of reopening bars and bar owners had promised to follow whatever restrictions the county imposed.

"So we're going to give this a chance," Treviño said.

Many restaurants that serve alcohol and bars that modified their operations to serve food are already open.

Treviño said bars would be allowed to open at 50% occupancy.

Customers may only remove their masks when they're eating or drinking, Treviño said.

"Trust me, we want to have everybody open," Treviño said, but the county must be mindful of the pandemic.

Bars must follow rules and regulations imposed by the county, the governor's office and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Additionally, Treviño said that the county curfew remains in place and must be followed.

"We've been made aware that certain businesses, for whatever reason, seem to think they can stay open past 12 o'clock," Treviño said, adding that he had spoken with law enforcement about the problem.