Cameron County will not authorize any Halloween events that draw large crowds, judge says
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that Cameron County would not authorize any Halloween activities that cause large crowds to gather.
Cameron County will not allow haunted houses or any other events that draw large crowds, Treviño said.
Treviño encouraged Cameron County residents to follow suggestions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on ways to safely celebrate Halloween.
Read the guidelines at CDC.gov.
More News
News Video
-
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Knee Pain Treatment
-
Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid offer assistance for...
-
IDEA Public Schools farm program goes online during pandemic