Cameron County will not authorize any Halloween events that draw large crowds, judge says

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that Cameron County would not authorize any Halloween activities that cause large crowds to gather.

Cameron County will not allow haunted houses or any other events that draw large crowds, Treviño said.

Treviño encouraged Cameron County residents to follow suggestions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on ways to safely celebrate Halloween.

Read the guidelines at CDC.gov.