x

Car crash slowing down morning traffic in Donna

4 hours 29 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 8:15 AM June 29, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff

A car crash caused westbound traffic to slow down on Interstate 2 near FM 493 in Donna Tuesday morning. 

Photos show a dark-colored vehicle flipped over on the side of the expressway. 

Donna police and emergency medical services were spotted at the scene. 

It's unclear if there are any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days