Car crash slowing down morning traffic in Donna
A car crash caused westbound traffic to slow down on Interstate 2 near FM 493 in Donna Tuesday morning.
Photos show a dark-colored vehicle flipped over on the side of the expressway.
Donna police and emergency medical services were spotted at the scene.
It's unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
