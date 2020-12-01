Car dealerships match donations to Food Bank RGV

Two car dealerships will match donations to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Audi San Juan and Mercedes-Benz of San Juan will match up to $5,000 in donations to the food bank as part of Giving Tuesday.

Donations will help the food bank meet demand, which surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've seen our need and our demand for emergency food assistance grow seven times year-over year," said food bank CEO Stuart Haniff. "We've seen the number of people of people we serve every single week more than double from 64,000 to 142,000."

