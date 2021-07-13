Cardinal receives local scholarship

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen High School tennis team for decades.

His impact is still being felt even after his passing last March.

Hirst had a passion for finding scholarships to student-athletes he knew, coached, and mentored.

The Hirst family, wanting to continue Jerry's legacy, created the Jerry Hirst Memorial Scholarship.

James Ichiro Tanamachi is the first recipient for this 25-hundred dollar scholarship.

A total achieved thanks to the help of more than 150 donors. All people Jerry impacted throughout his life.

For Ichiro, and future cardinal tennis players, this scholarship goes a long way financially at such an important time in their lives.

