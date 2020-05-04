Carnival to launch three cruises from Galveston in August

Carnival Cruise Line will begin to phase in service on August 1 with eight ships — including three leaving from Galveston, the cruise line announced Monday.

The other five cruises are set to depart from two Florida cities: Miami and Port Canaveral. The rest of the company’s cruises are cancelled through at least the end of August, according to a statement. The cruise line said it chose these cities because they’re where the company has “significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”

Multiple cruise ships across the world were the sites of early outbreaks for the new coronavirus. Back in February, cruise ship evacuees quarantined at a San Antonio military base were among the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas. A U.S. House committee announced last week that it's investigating Carnival for its handling of the crisis.

"We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," the company said in a statement. "We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests." — Stacy Fernández

