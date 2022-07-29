x

Cars damaged, no injuries reported after carport collapses in Harlingen

1 hour 27 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, July 29 2022 Jul 29, 2022 July 29, 2022 1:25 PM July 29, 2022 in News
By: Cassandra Garcia

Several cars were damaged after a carport collapsed on Thursday, according to the Harlingen Fire Department. 

The carport is located near Madison St. and A St. No injuries were reported. 

It's unclear why the structure collapsed. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days