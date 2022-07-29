Cars damaged, no injuries reported after carport collapses in Harlingen
Several cars were damaged after a carport collapsed on Thursday, according to the Harlingen Fire Department.
The carport is located near Madison St. and A St. No injuries were reported.
It's unclear why the structure collapsed.
The incident remains under investigation.
