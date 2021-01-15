x

Case of Man Convicted of Border Patrol Agent’s Slaying Under Review

2 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 4:51 PM June 05, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – The case of a man facing a death sentence in the slaying of a Border Patrol agent will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Appeals.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted last week in the death of Javier Vega Jr.

Although his family received justice, there is still a long process before Tijerina-Sandoval will face death.  

A group of judges will review all transcripts of the case and all the evidence that was presented to ensure it was a fair trial.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke to a local attorney about the appellate process.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days