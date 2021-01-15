Case of Man Convicted of Border Patrol Agent’s Slaying Under Review
BROWNSVILLE – The case of a man facing a death sentence in the slaying of a Border Patrol agent will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Appeals.
Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted last week in the death of Javier Vega Jr.
Although his family received justice, there is still a long process before Tijerina-Sandoval will face death.
A group of judges will review all transcripts of the case and all the evidence that was presented to ensure it was a fair trial.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke to a local attorney about the appellate process.
Watch the video above for the full story.
