CBP: 2 arrested after separate drug smuggling attempts at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations arrested two people and seized nearly 200 pounds of drugs after two separate, unrelated drug smuggling attempts at the Hidalgo International Bridge last week, according to a news release from the agency.

On April 30, a CBP officer stopped a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old man from San Benito arriving from Mexico. During a secondary inspection, officers found 24 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 109 pounds hidden inside the vehicle’s tires.

Later in the day at the same border crossing, a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Edinburg man to secondary inspection. During the inspection, officers found 21 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 46 pounds, six packages of alleged heroin weighing 24 pounds and five packages of alleged cocaine weighing 9.65 pounds hidden within the vehicle.

The federal agency says the drugs had a street value of more than $4 million.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicles, and arrested the two men.

The men remain in federal custody.