CBP: Border Patrol agent shoots, kills man in Hidalgo

KRGV File Photo

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Hidalgo Friday morning in what officials called a use of force incident.

The incident occurred at 7:38 a.m. about a mile away from the Hidalgo Port of Entry, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say the agent was responding to a report of several illegal entries when he attempted to apprehend a subject and discharged his weapon.

The man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Agents on the scene rendered aid and contacted EMS, the release states.

The agent was not injured.

The case remains under the investigation of the FBI, DHS Office of Inspector General and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.